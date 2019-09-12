Hundreds of homes affected by power cut on Hayling Island

FAMILIES across Hayling Island have been left without power this afternoon.

A power cut surged through the PO11 region at around midday today, leaving more than 400 people powerless.

Ferry Road is one of the affected areas. Picture: Google Maps

Energy network firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says the issue is being resolved by engineers at this current time, with power expected to be restored by this evening.

The outage appears to be centralised around Ferry Road and the surrounding area, including St Catherines Road.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The power cut in PO11 was due to a damaged piece of equipment on the network

‘Engineers are on site and looking to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

‘The estimate is that there are 469 people currently affected but they are all due to have power again by 6pm.’

