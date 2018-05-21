Hundreds of pets are saved by fire service

Have your say

HUNDREDS of pets have been rescued by the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service over five years, figures from the Home Office show.

Between April 2012 and March 2017, the service rescued 788 animals. They included 468 pets, 219 livestock and 101 wild animals, including birds.

Trapped animals accounted for 40 per cent of those cases.

On average, more than four firefighters dealt with each animal rescue. A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said that fire services often use the incidents for training purposes.

She said: ‘The RSPCA works very closely with the emergency services and the charity is always very grateful for any help it receives from them.

‘Last year the RSPCA was called to collect or rescue 114,584 animals.

‘In situations where RSPCA officers are unable to reach an animal that is trapped or injured, the animal charity can request the help of the fire and rescue service.

‘Some fire crews use animal rescues for training, but emergencies involving people will always take priority.’