The commemoration returned to Gosport War Memorial Hospital, after being held virtually last year due to Covid-19, and people lined the streets to pay their respects to the fallen.

Royal Navy and Falklands war veteran Steve Moultry, 63, was one of them.

The former Chief Medical Assistant served for 26 years and said attending was very important to him.

Gosport Remembrance day, November 14, 2021. Photo by Matthew Clark

He said: ‘It’s something I look forward to every year.

‘It’s important to remember those who didn’t come back from war and those who returned and need support.

‘There aren’t many Second World War veterans left, and people of any age should remember the sacrifices they have made.’

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the fallen at the Remembrance Sunday service in Gosport. Photo by Matthew Clark.

An armed guard from HMS Sultan formed up in Bury Road while music from Gosport Solent Brass Band played in the background.

They were joined by groups of veterans – many of whom served during the Falklands War – as well as representatives from the Royal British Legion and other non-military contingents.

At 10.59am, the bugler from HMS Sultan Volunteer Band sounded the Last Post, before the first gun from Fort Blockhouse marked the two minute silence.

After a rendition of Reveille and the second gun, the mayor of Gosport, Councillor Mark Hook, laid the first wreath alongside former First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones.

Wreaths were laid at the Remembrance Sunday service in Gosport. Photo by Matthew Clark

The chaplain to the Royal British Legion, Rev Deacon Erica Wilkie, lead the readings which gripped those in attendance.

‘We will remember them’ rang round the ceremony during the reading of Laurence Binyon’s ‘For the Fallen’ by Andrew Brown, chairman of Gosport and Alverstoke Royal British Legion.

A march past rounded off the commemoration, with every group being saluted by Cllr Hook and Adm Jones amid rapturous applause.

The service actively involved children at different points.

The parade gathering outside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Photo: Matthew Clark

Jenna Dymott, Squirrel Leader of the sixth Rowner Scout Group and Beaver, Freddie Vincent, read John Willcocks’ ‘The Inquisitive Mind of a Child’ as a reminder of why we wear poppies.

Mark Hook was thrilled by the turnout and enthusiasm of youngsters and said: ‘It was great to involve the younger people in the readings.

‘The service was a poignant reminder and gives them a better understanding of the horrors of war and sacrifices people made.

‘That poem was one of the most moving parts and always is.’

The commemoration was highly emotional for many in the audience.

Lesley Mennaghan, 54, who served as a Corporal in the RAF, Sergeant in Hampshire police, and in the navy, for a combined total of 34 years, was very emotional during the Lord’s Prayer.

Her mum passed away after contracting Covid, and Ms Mennaghan used to read her the Lord’s Prayer everyday during lockdown.

She said: ‘It was very upsetting because it brings you back to that time.

‘The service was a chance to reflect on not just those who sacrificed their lives in war, but those who supported you throughout your life.’

