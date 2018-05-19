Hundreds raised for Cats Protection

Have your say

A MARKET book stall has raised hundreds of pounds for an animal charity working in the town.

Gosport Town Cats Protection held a book stall on Saturday, May 5, raising a total of £312.49 for the charity.

The charity works to find good homes for cats in need.

Branch co-ordinator Christine Scott-Reid said: ‘It was nice see some of regular customers and we look forward to seeing everyone at our next market stall on Saturday, June 23.’

For more information about Cats Protection go to gosport.cats.org.uk