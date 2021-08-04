Broadway Bake and Sandwich Bar in Palmyra Road held a fundraising day for Parkinson’s disease, inviting members of the community to the shop for food and activities.Owner Sharon Sparrow and her partner Alan Freeman, a baker, welcomed visitors on Sunday to enjoy the fun while helping to raise funds for an important cause.

Originally planned to take place on July 25, bad weather conditions rained off the event and the event was postponed until the following weekend.

Bakery owners Sharon Sparrow and Alan Freeman at the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Thankfully the sun was out, and motorcyclists from the Bognor Bikers took part in a ride out while street food was served and an auction and raffle was held to raise funds.

Sharon said: ‘We had a great morning, we did the raffle and the auction was drawn.

‘The bikers had a good ride out and it was enjoyed by all.

‘We raised in the region of £600.’

Action at the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The money collected is going to a cause close to the Broadway Bake team.

Alan added: ‘My partner’s father has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, as have a couple of our customers, and I just thought it would be good to give something back.’

Broadway Bake has thanked the local businesses which have shown their support for the fundraising event, including The Enterprise Academy, Just Jo’s Salon, Anglesey Hotel, Hendy Performance, J.Q Carpets, Quest Computers, K. W. Lawrence, Powder Monkey Brewery, Castle Tavern, Arca Plumbing, Harpers Salon, and The Jolly Roger, amongst others.

At the fundraising event. Picture: Sam Stephenson