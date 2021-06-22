JPIMedia is looking for two bright, enthusiastic, creative and hard-working young people aged between 18 and 24 to join the team in Portsmouth.

During an 18-month contract – which would start this summer – two budding writers will gain a National Council for the Training of Journalists qualification while working with award-winning journalists.

Both apprentices would learn a range of journalistic skills, from essential media law and court reporting, to finding scoops and interview techniques.

The News, Portsmouth, is advertising two new positions for apprentices.

One apprenticeship would be focused on news, covering a range of subjects from court to politics, and the other would work on the sports desk, working on coverage about Portsmouth Football Club and community clubs.

This comes as The News has proudly supported Shaping Portsmouth’s 100 in 100 campaign, which helped 265 young people into work placements following shocking figures on youth unemployment. The original target had been just 100.

Apprentices will get the chance to interview MPs, report on national events taking place in the area and report on Pompey.

The News’ Havant and Waterlooville reporter, Emily Turner, was a JPIMedia apprentice from September 2019 to March 2021.

She said the scheme gave her ‘invaluable experience’ and great grounding for the work she does now.

Emily, 29, said: ‘Alongside working in a newsroom for four days a week, I spent every Friday at Highbury College studying for the NCTJ Diploma qualification, prepping for exams in subjects such as shorthand, video-journalism, law, ethics, public and affairs.

‘I was being given lots of new, challenging opportunities such as writing stories for the paper and online, learning about the area and its community, covering local events, and taking part in award ceremonies hosted by the company.’

In February 2021, Emily landed a full-time position at The News covering her hometown.

She added: ‘I’m delighted and enjoying the opportunities that this new experience has offered me so far. It’ll be really exciting to see where the role will take me in the future.’

Perfect qualifications are not essential but you will need loads of enthusiasm and fresh ideas to help The News tell stories in words, pictures, video and podcasts.

To apply, email [email protected] with your full name, age, address and 300 words detailing what you are doing now and why you would make a great apprentice.

Please ensure ‘APPRENTICE PORTSMOUTH’ is in the subject line and that you apply by Friday, July 2.

