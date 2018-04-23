‘I am just happy to have finished’ ‘I

IN SUPPORT of a sister, two friends laced up their running shoes and took to the streets of London yesterday.

Marie Shawyer, 38, from Warsash, and Christina Harman, 37, ran in support of Marie’s sister, Lynette, and Harbour Cancer Support in Gosport. All three have battled cancer at some point in their life – with Lynette currently battling stage three breast cancer.

Marie said: ‘It was really difficult, I won’t lie, but at the same time it was absolutely amazing and I am just happy to have finished.’

Marie ran a time of five hours and fifty-six minutes with Christine coming in at six hours and five minutes.

Marie added: ‘We have raised over £2,200 for our charity and we are so proud.

‘It was great to see so many people running for charity, although they did run out of water at one point.’