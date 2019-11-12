Have your say

ITV has confirmed the official line-up for this year's edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Harry Redknapp is the reigning king of the jungle after the former Portsmouth manager won the show last year.

Ian Wright. Picture: ITV/PA Wire

A fresh slate of celebrities are looking to be crowned the next winner of I’m a Celeb including a former England striker and an American reality TV star.

The show starts on Sunday, November 17 on ITV.

Here’s the full list of people taking part in the 2019 edition of I’m a Celeb:

Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: ITV/PA Wire

Ian Wright

Age: 56

Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.

Phobia: ‘Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!'

Nadine Coyle

Age: 34

Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud

Phobia: ‘Heights, rats, snakes - everything!’

Myles Stephenson

Age: 28

Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017

Phobia: ‘Bugs and spiders - I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!’

Adele Roberts

Age: 40

Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant

Phobia: ‘Spiders - I am so petrified!’

Andrew Maxwell

Age: 44

Profession: Comedian

Phobia: ‘I don't like the look of any of those guys - the insects and creepy crawlies!’

Jacqueline Jossa

Age: 27

Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders

Phobia: ‘Insects, creatures, spiders - everything.’

Roman Kemp

Age: 26

Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp

Phobia: 'Cotton wool, and I won't like trials in the dark.’

Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 70

Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete turned reality TV star

Phobia: ‘None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.’

James Haskell

Age: 34

Profession: Former England rugby union player

Phobia: ‘I'm not going to tell you!’

Kate Garraway

Age: 52

Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host

Phobia: ‘Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes - I am terrified of absolutely everything.’

