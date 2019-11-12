ITV has confirmed the official line-up for this year's edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
Harry Redknapp is the reigning king of the jungle after the former Portsmouth manager won the show last year.
A fresh slate of celebrities are looking to be crowned the next winner of I’m a Celeb including a former England striker and an American reality TV star.
The show starts on Sunday, November 17 on ITV.
Here’s the full list of people taking part in the 2019 edition of I’m a Celeb:
Ian Wright
Age: 56
Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.
Phobia: ‘Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!'
Nadine Coyle
Age: 34
Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud
Phobia: ‘Heights, rats, snakes - everything!’
Myles Stephenson
Age: 28
Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017
Phobia: ‘Bugs and spiders - I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!’
Adele Roberts
Age: 40
Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant
Phobia: ‘Spiders - I am so petrified!’
Andrew Maxwell
Age: 44
Profession: Comedian
Phobia: ‘I don't like the look of any of those guys - the insects and creepy crawlies!’
Jacqueline Jossa
Age: 27
Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders
Phobia: ‘Insects, creatures, spiders - everything.’
Roman Kemp
Age: 26
Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp
Phobia: 'Cotton wool, and I won't like trials in the dark.’
Caitlyn Jenner
Age: 70
Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete turned reality TV star
Phobia: ‘None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.’
James Haskell
Age: 34
Profession: Former England rugby union player
Phobia: ‘I'm not going to tell you!’
Kate Garraway
Age: 52
Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host
Phobia: ‘Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes - I am terrified of absolutely everything.’
