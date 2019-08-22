'I'm going to prank my mum with my results': last cohort from City of Portsmouth Boys' School celebrate GCSE results

IT IS the 'end of an era' as a Portsmouth academy saw the last year group to join it as a comprehensive pick up their GCSE results.

Trafalgar School, which was City of Portsmouth Boys' School until it became an co-ed academy in 2015, saw the last cohort of Boys' School pupils celebrate their results.

Students receive their GCSE Results at Trafalgar School - (L-R) Cllr Suzy Horton, Sanaullah Sahaq, Tyler Anthony, Claire Copeland (Head), Wadood Alli and Tanaha Musarurwa.

Headteacher Claire Copeland said she was 'really proud' with the boys' 'record results' in science and humanities subjects.

She said: 'We have seen big improvements on last year.

'There have been so many individual instances of outstanding success.

'Tanaka was the hardest working boy we had last year, and he absolutely deserves his results.'

Tanaka Muarurwa received one 4, two 5s, and an 8 in Art and Design, having revised for two hours after school every day in his final term.

The 16-year old, who had support from a scribe and a reader in his exams, plans to 'prank' his mum with his results.

He said: 'I'm going to tell her I failed everything.

'And then whip out my results and tell her I was pranking her.'

Councillor Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Education, visited the school to congratulate Tanaka and the rest of his year on their achievements.

She said: 'It was fantastic to share in the celebrations of so many happy students this morning and I want to congratulate them all on their hard work and successful GCSE results.

'Today might not be a cause for celebration for everyone, but learning never stops and if you try your best, work hard and focus on what you are good at, other doors will open for you.'