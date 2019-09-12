‘I spent years banging on doors trying to get help': Mum's plea after suspected suicide of 22-year-old

THE mother of a 22-year-old man who was found dead by his lodger has spoken out on the lack of support for young people suffering from mental health issues.

Daniel Mace was found dead by his lodger in Alexandra Street, Gosport, on Wednesday, July 10.

Daniel had a decade long history of suicide attempts - including throwing himself in front of a car in Grange Road when he was 15 years old.

But the incident resulted in just one visit from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), where a mental health worker said ‘they could not help’ the teenager, according to Daniel’s mum.

Mum Kelly Anderson said: ‘I spent years banging on doors trying to get help from CAMHS.’

Kiera Bird, a family friend who visited Daniel after the incident and accompanied him to several GP visits to discuss his mental health, said ‘there was no continuation of care at all.’

She said: ‘He threw himself at the car, hit the bonnet, and then slid down under the car.

‘He was sectioned at the Priory Southampton for a week, had one visit from CAMHS after that - and then there was no follow-up.’

Daniel’s mum described his death as leaving ‘a massive hole’ in the lives of his friends and family - with more than 200 people attending his funeral at Portchester Crematorium.

The Doctor Who fan, who worked as a carer at a home for older people with dementia in Gosport, was ‘deeply caring,’ his mother said.

She added: ‘He was a big character - he was very flamboyant, always wearing a scarf.

Katy Archdale, Daniel’s best friend, said her four-year-old daughter treated him like an uncle.

She said: ‘I’ve told my daughter Uncle Daniel has gone to live in the stars.’

A spokesperson for Sussex Partnership, which provides children and adolescent mental health services said: ‘We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mace.

‘We cannot comment on individual cases and again reiterate our sincere condolences.’

Daniel’s mum will take part in the Great South Run next month, fundraising for the Red Lipstick Foundation, a charity that supports those affected by suicide.

She is also part of a charity ball at the Ageas Hilton on Saturday, October 5, in aid of the foundation. She is looking for businesses to contribute to be part of a blind auction on the night and anyone who can help can find out more by searching ‘Red Lipstick Charity Ball” on Facebook.