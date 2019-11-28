'I thought my waters had broken': Pregnant mum has to leave flat after it's flooded for the fifth time in five months

A pregnant woman has been forced from her flat due to leaks from her upstairs neighbours flooding her bedroom - and it's the fifth deluge in five months.

Lauren Dunlop, who is nine months pregnant and lives with her two-year-old daughter, woke up to discover her flooded room in Falmouth House, in Howe Road, Gosport, on Wednesday November 20.

Lauren Dunlop has been left with hundreds of pounds in damaged items after the leaks in her flat in Falmouth House, in Howe Road.

The 23-year-old said she thought her waters had broken when she initially woke up to discover her bed soaking wet.

She said: 'We have used every towel in the flat to clean up the water.

'The health and safety risk is massive - I worry about my health and my daughter's health.

'I don't want to go back there.'

Her father, John Dunlop, said they believe the neighbours have an accessible walk-in bathroom, but have never had an explanation for the repeated flooding issue.

He said: 'My daughter has gone up and has heard people wadding through the water.

'They must have really bad flooding.'

'The neighbour said they would come and help her in the past, but we have never had an apology.

'When we have raised it with the building manager, he has said, 'it's not like they are doing in on purpose.’'

The reaction of Falmouth House owner Vivid was ‘not acceptable,’ according to the company's chief operation officer, Jonathan Cowie.

He said: ‘We will be taking appropriate action.

‘Clearly, we have failed to act as quickly as we should in this the situation and it’s not acceptable.

‘Once we have made a full assessment based on today’s visit and previous visits to the properties concerned, we will work to put the matter right to the satisfaction of both customers.’

A maintenance team visited the leaking flat on Wednesday November 27.

Lauren’s father said he hoped the company will offer compensation for the costs incurred by the flooding, including leaving the central heating on to dry out the flat.

He added: 'It has cost hundreds and hundreds of pounds in damaged items.

‘It has ruined her television and her mobile phone.

'And it has been a very stressful time.'