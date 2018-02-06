‘I was in pieces after the call from the midwife’

LIKE most children with cystic fibrosis, Ivy Weir was diagnosed when she was three-weeks-old.

Her mum Gemma, from Paulsgrove, had noticed her weight drop but the results from the heel prick test had not come back.

Ivy Weir with her pet kitten, Tormund

So she went online and looked at reasons why a newborn might lose weight.

Cystic fibrosis is one of the reasons but she was told if that was the diagnosis doctors would have told them sooner.

But two days later and Gemma received a call saying she needed to meet with the doctor at the hospital.

She said: ‘The midwife called and said I needed to come to the hospital and bring my husband.

‘I knew straight away and I was in pieces. I had this newborn but had read all the horrible stuff about cystic fibrosis online.

‘When we met with the doctor, I started asking what her life was going to be like and if she would be able to have children of her own and things like that.’

Ivy takes a range of different tablets, uses a nebuliser to help deliver medication straight into her lungs and has to do a range of physiotherapies.

She also attends regular clinics with the cystic fibrosis team at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Gemma said: ‘We have really good support and the team at QA are amazing.

‘They want to get the child spending as much time in their own home and surroundings as possible.

‘They are fantastic and I cannot praise them enough.’