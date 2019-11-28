Ice hockey charity match to raise funds for boy, five, on year-long waiting list for life-changing surgery

AFTER five-year-old Henri Beane was told he would have to wait at least a year for a life-changing NHS operation, his family have taken matters into their own hands to fund his operation privately.

The schoolboy, who has suffered with tonsillitis since he was a baby, was treated for the illness between 15 and 18 times in the last year, leaving him behind on his first year of school.

Henri Beane, who is awaiting life-changing tonsillitis surgery

Henri’s mum, Abi Beane, said: ‘He missed quite a lot of his reception year at school.

‘He gets pretty fed up of travelling to and from the doctor’s and home.’

His family have arranged a charity ice hockey match to raise the funds he will need. The charity match - which starts at 4pm on December 21 - will be held at Gosport ice-skating rink to raise money for the operation which involves the removal of Henri’s adenoids and tonsils.

The family encourages anyone who can attend to go along to the free, family-friendly event where the Wild Cards and the Surrey Lions police force teams will play.

Henri’s auntie Astra George, from Gosport, said the effect it has on Henri breaks their hearts watching him suffering and also being so normalised to being sick.

She said: ‘His attendance dropped to 85 per cent which was roughly two months off in one of the most important years.’

The match’s aim is to enable Henri to ‘start learning and living the life he should at his age’.

For more information about the event visit facebook.com/events/938821443147259 and to donate to the cause visit gofundme.com/f/qr8dw9-henri.