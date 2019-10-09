Ice rink returning to Portsmouth for 2019: Here's everything we know so far

TICKETS have gone on sale for this year’s ice rink in Portsmouth.

People of all ages will be able to get their skates on in Guildhall Square from Saturday, November 23, with hour-long sessions on the ice until January 5.

The ice skating rink at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Andy Hornby

The attraction has been a mainstay in the city centre for many years now, although last year’s opening was slightly delayed due to warm weather, which meant the ice couldn’t freeze properly.

This year’s rink will include a canopy, so that skating can take place whatever the weather.

Dedicated sessions for those with special education needs and disabilities will also be held during week days, with wheelchair access for all sessions.

Sessions cost £10.50 for adults and £9 for children, with family, group and school rates also available.

Hot drinks and seasonal snacks will be available for purchase and a first aider will be on-site at all times.

For more information about the event and to book tickets from the box office, people can go to portsmouthiceskating.uk.

