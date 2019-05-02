Iceland lorry in ‘terrifying’ M27 collision near Whiteley

A TEACHER has described the terrifying moment an Iceland lorry collided with her car on the M27 - before driving away from the accident.

Lisa Pearce, 44, from Whiteley, was approaching Junction 11 of the M27 when she says the Iceland lorry attempted to undertake her BMW.

The front left-hand side of the car's bodywork was ripped away during the collision, leaving the teacher and her 14-year-old daughter fearing for their lives.

Lisa first thought was the collision would be fatal, thinking ‘this is it.’

She said: ‘It was shocking not only ourselves but other drivers and HGV vehicles, who tried to get him to stop and pull over following the serious collision.’

Lisa had her daughter call the police, who managed to pull over the lorry driver. He claimed to have not seen the family’s BMW X1.

A police spokesperson said: ‘It was reported that a BMW and a lorry had collided, and the lorry failed to stop at the scene.

‘Officers spoke to all parties involved and on the basis of the information given, they have advised that it is a matter for the relevant insurance companies.'

The full cost of the damage is still being calculated, with the car losing its left wing mirror and requiring work to correct its wheel alignment.

The incident occurred between Junctions 4 and 11, where a 50mph speed limit is in place while the 15-mile stretch is being turned into a smart motorway.

Lisa said: ‘It’s scary how bad it is becoming on the M27 through the roadworks, due to lorries driving increasingly close to vehicles and at speed.

‘On Facebook, many drivers and their families are reporting that lorries are speeding and driving dangerously close to cars through this stretch of road, day after day.’

The matter is being investigated by XPO Logistics, a US distribution business, which provides lorries and drivers for Iceland.

A representative from XPO Logistics said: ‘The safety of employees and the public is our top priority.

‘We’re reviewing this incident and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of our review if warranted.'

Iceland was approached for comment but did not respond.