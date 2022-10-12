Jubilee House has so much to offer with 2577 sq ft of living space arranged over five floors, the property is unique in many ways with an interesting history dating back to its 1809 beginnings.

The £800,000 valued property has been used as bed and breakfast, a public house and restaurant over the last few centuries but now forms a superb home with an immense amount of character created by the current owners.

Features include an industrial warehouse style feature bathroom as well as two en suite facilities, a dressing room, four bedrooms, two living rooms both with feature tripartite bay windows and fitted kitchen / breakfast room.

The property has floor coverings throughout, gas fired central heating and planning to build a one and a half storey extension incorporating garaging and seating area for al-fresco dining.

Ancillary to the main house is a completely self-contained one bedroom apartment in the lower ground floor with sitting room, fitted kitchen, bedroom and shower room. The apartment has its own central heating system and is an excellent opportunity for versatile living or home with income potential.

The property is located in one of the oldest conservation areas of Southsea yet within easy access to the Victorian promenade, recreation grounds, the historic harbour entrance, local shopping amenities, restaurants and public houses.

This property is not one to be missed with many character features, the central Georgian staircase rising to all floors as well as a roof top balconied area with far reaching views.

‘This is a fascinating house with so much to recommend it,’ Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire, said.

‘The current owners even had the foresight to gain planning permission for an extension incorporating garaging and a seating area for al fresco dining. Getting listed building consent is not always easy so the next owners may well appreciate having the difficult work done for them.

‘This 1805 Georgian house is ideally placed in one of the best and most historic parts of Southsea away from the Victorian enclave that developed later. It is literally just a few yards from the wide open green spaces of the Sea Front stretching from the Royal Garrison Church and ancient defensive walls to Southsea Castle. Henry VIIIth knew it well – perhaps it’s time you did, too.’

Guide price is £800,000. For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

