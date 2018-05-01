In Bloom group going for gold more success

SEVEN women are set to take part in a regional flower competition on behalf of their village.

The Titchfield Bloomers first entered the South and South East Region In Bloom competition last year and received a Silver Gilt for decorating their village.

The group are determined to continue their success.

Pamela van Reysen said: ‘The residents young and old were behind us and the local business, especially the local garden centres, were very generous in supporting this project.

‘To our amazement our first time entry received Silver Gilt. According to our mentor at Fareham Borough Council, this was unheard of for a first time entry.’

Following their regional competition success, the group also received an award from Fareham in Bloom for their dedication to the competition.

Pamela said: ‘We would love to get a gold this year and the competition has bonded people who otherwise would not know each other. It’s truly great to be a part of.’

The group are working on this year’s entry.