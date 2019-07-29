In pictures: Artist Georgina Lowbridge in line for top award with her 'harsh' portraits of Portsmouth families

But now the artist has been shortlisted for an international award thanks to her portraits of Portsmouth and Fareham families. Georgina, who lives in Whiteley, has been shortlisted in the Wells Art Contemporary Awards 2019 for her painting Too Much Fun. The painting features two of her boyfriend’s uncles asleep on the sofa after a family party — and it has divided opinion among its subjects. Find out more here.

