Fareham-based artist Georgina Lowbridge has been shortlisted for an international art award, with her paintings capturing family scenes from the Portsmouth region. Male Bonding Time.

In pictures: Artist Georgina Lowbridge in line for top award with her 'harsh' portraits of Portsmouth families

At art school, Georgina Lowbridge was known as ‘the girl who paints sofas.’

But now the artist has been shortlisted for an international award thanks to her portraits of Portsmouth and Fareham families. Georgina, who lives in Whiteley, has been shortlisted in the Wells Art Contemporary Awards 2019 for her painting Too Much Fun. The painting features two of her boyfriend’s uncles asleep on the sofa after a family party — and it has divided opinion among its subjects. Find out more here.

Night of Regret.
Night of Regret.
The award shortlisted painting is 'Too Much Fun' by Georgina Lowbridge.

Morning After the Night Before.
I'll just have one drink...
