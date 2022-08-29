News you can trust since 1877
'Incident' on A27 led to 'heavy delays' in Portsmouth as lane blocked

HEAVY delays were reported earlier on the A27 after an incident.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:01 pm

A lane was left blocked on the A27 eastbound between A2030 Eastern Road and the A3M/A2030 at Farlington.

Live travel service Romanse said it was caused by an ‘incident’, which resulted in ‘heavy delays’ just after 1pm.

A subsequent update at 1.38pm revealed the lane was cleared.

Drivers were making their way home after The Bank Holiday weekend.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what's on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News's website.

The A27
