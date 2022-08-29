'Incident' on A27 led to 'heavy delays' in Portsmouth as lane blocked
HEAVY delays were reported earlier on the A27 after an incident.
By Steve Deeks
Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:01 pm
A lane was left blocked on the A27 eastbound between A2030 Eastern Road and the A3M/A2030 at Farlington.
Read More
Read MoreVictorious Festival 2022: 'Successful' festival will live long in memory for tho...
Live travel service Romanse said it was caused by an ‘incident’, which resulted in ‘heavy delays’ just after 1pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
Victorious Festival sees hour-long queues to board Park and Ride from Lakeside in Cosham as traffic misery hits the city
-
3
Portsmouth samba drum band Batala over the moon with 'last minute' surprise invitation by Sam Ryder to perform his Eurovision hit 'Spaceman' at Victorious Festival
-
4
Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival
-
5
Motorist caught drink-driving with cocaine in her system after swerving on M27 at 106mph near Fareham
A subsequent update at 1.38pm revealed the lane was cleared.
Drivers were making their way home after The Bank Holiday weekend.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.