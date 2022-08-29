'Incident' on A27 led to 'heavy delays' in Portsmouth as lane blocked

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane was left blocked on the A27 eastbound between A2030 Eastern Road and the A3M/A2030 at Farlington.

Live travel service Romanse said it was caused by an ‘incident’, which resulted in ‘heavy delays’ just after 1pm.

A subsequent update at 1.38pm revealed the lane was cleared.

Drivers were making their way home after The Bank Holiday weekend.

