Indian charity night toasted by mayor

A CHARITY night that saw a new Indian menu toasted by the Mayor of Fareham went down a treat – raising more than £1,000.
The Gandhi Annual Charity Night dished up a night of spice at the Gandhi Indian takeaway in Anjou Road.
A whopping £1,250 was raised for Cancer Research UK and the Mayor of Fareham’s chosen charities – Abby's Heroes, Acts of Kindness Solent and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust.
Mayor Susan Bayford also got in on the act after cooking up a new curry dish for the launch event.
Owner Abu-Suyeb Tanzam, who has been running the annual event for 11 years, has raised £7,000 for charity in that time.
He said: ‘We highly appreciate everyone that enjoyed the evening, especially many of our customers who came back after a recent meal this past weekend to support a tremendous cause.
‘lt was great to see so many friends and family of the community support such a momentous night.’