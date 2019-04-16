Indian charity night toasted by mayor

Have your say

A CHARITY night that saw a new Indian menu toasted by the Mayor of Fareham went down a treat – raising more than £1,000.

The Gandhi Annual Charity Night dished up a night of spice at the Gandhi Indian takeaway in Anjou Road.

Gandhi's Indian Take Away in Anjou Crescent, Fareham, held a curry fundraising evening on Monday, April 15, where all profits went to The Mayor of Fareham's Charity and Cancer Research UK. Pictured is, left to right, Holy Tanzam, Abu-Suyeb Tanzam, owner of Gandhi's Indian Take Away, Caroline Pryke, owner of Goldilocks, Anjou Barbers and Beauty and Nails salon in Anjou Crescent, Cllr. Leslie Keeble, The Mayor of Fareham Susan Bayford and her consort Brian Bayford, volunteers for Cancer Research UK Jayne Bowater and Sarah Porter and Redwan Hossain. Picture: Sarah Standing (150419-5910)

A whopping £1,250 was raised for Cancer Research UK and the Mayor of Fareham’s chosen charities – Abby's Heroes, Acts of Kindness Solent and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust.

Mayor Susan Bayford also got in on the act after cooking up a new curry dish for the launch event.

Owner Abu-Suyeb Tanzam, who has been running the annual event for 11 years, has raised £7,000 for charity in that time.

He said: ‘We highly appreciate everyone that enjoyed the evening, especially many of our customers who came back after a recent meal this past weekend to support a tremendous cause.

‘lt was great to see so many friends and family of the community support such a momentous night.’