AN inquest will take place into the death of Henry Vincent, the burglar fatally stabbed by an elderly homeowner.

Vincent died from a stab wound inflicted by pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks, whose home in Hither Green, south-east London, he was burgling on April 4 last year.

Mr Osborn-Brooks was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released without charge.

The 78-year-old's arrest provoked a public outcry, and an online fundraising campaign in support of the pensioner subsequently raised thousands of pounds.

After the incident, Vincent's friends and family sparked outrage among locals in the usually quiet neighbourhood by laying flowers and cards opposite the then boarded-up house.

The tributes were repeatedly torn down by neighbours and well-wishers angry that the career criminal was being remembered in such a way.

The inquest will be heard by senior coroner Andrew Harris at London Inner South Coroner's Court from 9.30am on Thursday.