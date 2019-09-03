Inquest opens into Portsmouth couple's motorcycle death in France

AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a couple who died in a motorbike crash abroad.

Tony Jerome, 51, and his partner Djenane Vermeulen - known as Jane - died in France on August 11.

People paying tribute said lorry driver Mr Jerome was a ‘generous man who would give anyone the time of day’.

Grandfather Mr Jerome, who is understood to have had his partner as a pillion passenger at the time of the crash, worked as a lorry driver for L&S Waste.

In a statement last month the company said: ' 'Tony and Jane you will be sadly missed everyday by all of us.'

An inquest has been opened and adjourned to a provisional hearing on March 12 next year at Portsmouth Coroner's Court.