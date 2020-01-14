Inquest set for pensioner who died choking on Christmas dinner

AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a man who died after choking on his Christmas dinner.

Brian Marshall, 72, died on Christmas Day at his nephew's home in Steep Close, Leigh Park.

Brian Marshall. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190703-3727)

Six family members tried to save the choking pensioner but were unable to free the unknown piece of food from his throat when the incident happened at around 4pm.

Now Portsmouth Coroner's Court has opened an inquest into his death. The hearing is due to take place on June 25.

His sister, 67-year-old Mary Hemley, from Cowplain,previously told The News: ‘I’m not doing Christmas again. I’ll only do it for my grandchildren.

‘Time is a great healer but what happened is just horrible.’

Brian, a great uncle to Mary’s four grandchildren, lived in Waterlooville from the age of 15.

As previously reported, his carer saved him from a fire at his home in Lavender Road on Tuesday, July 2 last year.