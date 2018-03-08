Inspirational women recognised for work

FIVE women from the city have been recognised in a campaign by Amnesty International to celebrate 100 years of suffragette spirit.

In collaboration with The News, Amnesty International UK sought to find women across the area, who had defended human rights and stood up for what they believed in, and acknowledge their work by placing them on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

Cllr Suzy Horton.''Picture: Sarah Standing

Dr Celia Clarke from Southsea is one of the local ladies who made the list thanks to her work campaigning for many causes since the 1970s.

The 74-year-old said: ‘Women make up half the population and we experience the effects of decisions made and therefore it is important we be a part of that.’

Celia is currently involved with campaigns to improve Portsmouth’s sea defences and saving historical buildings in the city including the reuse of former defence sites.

Celia added: ‘I think I am like a lightening rod and I know what needs to be said to get things done and it is important that we improve our city as much as we help individuals.’

Tackling food poverty and providing educational opportunities around healthy eating has earned Gail Baird from Old Portsmouth a place on the map.

While over in Southsea, Councillor Suzy Horton’s dedication to inspiring people to think differently on issues from homelessness to equality.

She recently tabled a motion to commemorate the centenaries of both women’s suffrage in the UK and the election of Portsmouth’s first female councillor.

Irene Kingham and Joy Baldwin have campaigned together for over 34 years and have a place on the map for their work to help raise £200,000 for a new Scout hall to be built.

The pair have also created a regular space for lonely people in the community to meet and form friendships.