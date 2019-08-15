AN INSPIRATIONAL blind Royal Navy veteran is set to speak at the next meeting of a village’s Women’s Institute.

Former Wren Penny Melville-Brown OBE reached the rank of commander in her 22 years of service before being medically discharged in 1999 because of her deteriorating eyesight.

She later founded Disability Dynamics, a firm geared at helping people with disabilities start businesses, before being awarded an OBE for her service to the disabled in 2009.

Eight years later she was one of the three winners of the $25,000 Holman Prize for Blind Ambition – and has since started an online food demonstration project, Baking Blind, urging people to push their boundaries in spite of having disabilities.

Penny will appear at the next WI meeting at the Titchfield Community Centre on Tuesday, September 10.

The event will begin at 9.30am and new members are welcome to attend.