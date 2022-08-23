Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his success at the competition, he has performed in prestigious venues including La Scala Milan, the Herculessaal in Munich or the Great Hall of the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic.

Emanuil Ivanov

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 11, Hampshire residents will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to hear him perform at the West Meon Music Festival.

His recital, which will start at 11:30am, will see him perform Beethoven’s, ‘Moonlight Sonata’, and a piano transcription of six of Chopin’s Polish Songs, as well as music by Liszt, Busoni and Scriabin.

The West Meon Music festival will start on September 8 and continue through to September 11, and it will feature eight concerts.