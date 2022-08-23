News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

International pianist is coming to Hampshire to perform at the West Meon Music Festival

AN AWARD-winning pianist will perform at the music festival next month.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:39 pm

Bulgarian pianist, Emanuil Ivanov, won first prize at the Ferruccio Busoni Piano Competition in Italy in 2019, which attracted huge international engagement.

Following his success at the competition, he has performed in prestigious venues including La Scala Milan, the Herculessaal in Munich or the Great Hall of the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic.

Read More

Read More
From Saturday girl to owner: A hairdresser’s dream to own a hair salon has come ...
Emanuil Ivanov

Most Popular

On September 11, Hampshire residents will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to hear him perform at the West Meon Music Festival.

His recital, which will start at 11:30am, will see him perform Beethoven’s, ‘Moonlight Sonata’, and a piano transcription of six of Chopin’s Polish Songs, as well as music by Liszt, Busoni and Scriabin.

The West Meon Music festival will start on September 8 and continue through to September 11, and it will feature eight concerts.

The ticket pieces will start at £12 which includes a coffee, and to find more information about the event, go to: www.westmeonmusic.co.uk.

HampshireItaly