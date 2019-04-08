Have your say

AN INVESTIGATION is under way after an incident at a rubbish dump where a man died.

The 84-year-old was involved in a collision with a VW Transporter at the tip, run by Hampshire County Council, in Fishery Lane yesterday.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called following a collision involving a VW Transporter and a pedestrian in Fishery Close, Hayling Island, on 4.45pm, on April 7.

The 84-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and died as he was being transferred to hospital.

‘Officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.’

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and that anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting 44190120573.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire County Council said: ‘A member of the public was involved in a motor vehicle incident at our household waste and recycling centre on Hayling Island yesterday afternoon.

‘Very sadly the person died on the way to hospital. We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family.

‘We are currently working with Hampshire Constabulary, the Health and Safety Executive and our site contractor to establish the circumstances of the incident. The centre will remain closed today.’