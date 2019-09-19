Investigation launched after man dies during horrific blaze in Fratton

Have your say

A MAN has died following a flat fire in Fratton, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed.

The tragedy took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham fire stations were scrambled to a flat at Hale Court, in Fratton Road, shortly after 12.15am.

Four fire engines – three from Southsea and one from Cosham – and 24 firefighters were deployed to the scene where a man was found to have died.

Four breathing apparatus and a hose jet were used to tackle the blaze on the ground floor flat.

A woman was also taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for the fire service has said ‘the cause of the fire was still under investigation’.

The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary for comment.