Investigation launched after Waterlooville stable is completely destroyed in late-night fire

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a stable block was completely destroyed in a fire.

Crews from Cosham and Portchester were called to a blaze at the Well Hill Paddocks in Hambledon Road, Denmead, at about 10.30pm last night.

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said the block was ‘completely engulfed’ in flames but there were no horses inside.

Horses were however seen in fields adjacent to the scene.

The fire was put out using two hose reel jets and three main jets, but the block was destroyed.

Its cause, the spokesman said, is currently being investigated.

A water carrier from Fareham Fire Station was also called to support crews, but the fire was out upon its arrival.

No one was injured in the blaze.