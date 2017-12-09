Invitation goes out to join weekly run from the lido

MORE runners are invited to join a weekly event on Sunday mornings.

The Great Run Local Portsmouth, which started in August 2015, is a weekly event held at Hilsea and is one of 21 nationwide runs operated by The Great Run Company.

It features both a 2k and a 5k run which starts at Hilsea Lido and heads towards the Mountbatten Centre.

Event co-ordinator Roger Watling said: ‘We actively encourage people and families to run.

He added: ‘You want them to enjoy it for them to come back every week.’

The Hilsea event sees about 120 people take part each week and has developed into a big community thanks to its ‘friendly atmosphere’.

The Great Run Local is different to other runs as it only takes place on Sundays, unlike Park Run which takes place on Saturdays. It allows people who work or are busy on Saturdays the opportunity to join and also ‘gives people a choice’.

Roger said: ‘We are not in competition with them. We’re both about getting people out and moving.’

Runners register online and receive either an electronic wristband to wear during the event, or time cards that can be tapped at the end of their run. Once finished the times are uploaded to the Great Run Local website.

There are three separate Great Run Local events in the south, with others in Bournemouth and Lancing, West Sussex.

Roger said the event was a ‘quick, sociable form of exercise’.

‘It’s very rewarding to see the joy on their faces when they complete it,’ he added.

Tomorrow’s event will begin at Hilsea Lido at 9.15am for a 9.30am start. Anyone interested in taking part can register at greatrunlocal.org and search for the Portsmouth run.