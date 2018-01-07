Invite to club meetings

Have your say

MEMBERS of the Townswomen’s Guild are inviting people to join their clubs.

The Townswomen’s Guild has six meetings across the area each week.

At the meetings there is a variety of activities including craft, choir, scrabbles and trips.

To join the clubs or find out more information about the meetings contact:

n Gosport Bridgemary Evening - Mrs K Weller 01329 220202

n Fareham West Afternoon - Mrs J Walker 02392 298768

n Petersfield eveing - Mrs J Johnson - 01730 301462

n Portchester Evening - Mrs M Brand - 02392 388435

n Portsmouth Cosham Central Afternoon - Mrs G Bailey - 02392 373470

n Whiteley Evening - Mrs M Leigh - 01489 505041