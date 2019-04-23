Is technology stress getting you down? 

A STUDY has found almost a third of employees in our region face increased levels of stress in their jobs because of technology.

Lack of reliability and human interaction, heightened workloads and tighter deadlines were all among workers’ woes highlighted in a survey by Willis Towers Watson Health and Benefits.

In the south east of England, including in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham, just one in 10 workers said technology decreases their workplace stress.

Other respondents said it brings unnecessary complexity, while 31 per cent said colleagues helped remedy their woes.