The Avanti sailed into the harbour and berthed at Gunwharf Quays earlier this month.

It was spotted arriving in Portsmouth by passengers on a Wightlink ferry service on February 3, according to Yahoo UK.

The yacht has been catching plenty of eyes since arriving in our city.

The Avanti picture berthed in Gunwharf Quays.

A reader even contacted The News concerned about whether the Avanti was owned by a Russian government official, given its current close proximity to the naval base.

So here’s all you need to know about the ownership of the $39m yacht:

Is the Avanti owned by a Russian minister?

No. The ship is not Russia- owned at this time.

It currently flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, which is a republic in the Pacific Ocean.

Was it ever owned by a Russian government official?

The yacht, currently known as the Avanti, was built in 2004 for Polish businessman Jan Kulczyk – and he named it Phoenix.

According to reports he later sold it to a high ranking Russian government official, who renamed it Aurora.

The Russian official then sold it to a mystery owner in 2016, who changed its name to Avanti.

Who owns the Avanti now?

The super yacht was sold again in late 2021 – the asking price for it was $39,990,000.

Both the buyer and the seller were represented by Moran Yacht & Ship.

The identity of the new buyer was not publicly announced.

Will the Avanti be renamed?

According to reports, the Avanti’s new owner is set to rename her Marguerite.

How big is the yacht and what features does it have?

The super yacht is 61.26m long.

She was built by the famous German shipyard Lürssen.

The interior was designed in a French Deco style by Andrew Winch.

It has accommodation for 12 guests and 17 staff.

There are five decks, an outdoor bar, a study/ office and a two floor VIP apartment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron