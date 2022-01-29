Is Tom Brady retiring from football? Here's the latest on the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

But could that finally be about to end?

The former New England Patriot was eliminated from the AFC play-offs last weekend after almost completing another famous comeback.

However there is lots of speculation about his future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could TB12 finally be about to call it quits after over 20 years in the league?

Here’s everything we know so far:

What has Tom Brady said?

Brady has yet to reveal anything about his future and if he will finally retired.

But will Tom Brady retire?

According to multiple sources, including NFL UK, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady will be retiring from football after 22 seasons.

Previously CBS Sport had reported that insiders close to Brady are claiming they expect he will be announcing his retirement – and that the announcement could be imminent.

A source close to the QB told the website: ‘He is very respectful of the game, and has great respect for the Tampa organization and all they have done for him.

‘He understands the ramifications that this decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the playoffs. Whatever he decides, I'd expect he announces it soon.’

When did Tom Brady make his debut?

After being drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he made became the starter for the Patriots in the third week of the 2001 season and the rest is history.

What did he win in his career?

Brady won 7 Super Bowls – six in New England and one in Tampa Bay.

He broke numerous records including most wins, most games played by a quarterback and many, many more.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron