Islamic charity hosts Waterlooville peace conference to bring community together

PEOPLE from all walks of life were brought together for an evening of understanding and tolerance as a peace conference took place in Waterlooville.

Hosted by Muslim charity UK Islamic Mission, which promotes and encourages friendly relations between Muslims and non-Muslims, the event saw people from many backgrounds meet and share ideas.

UK Islamic Mission, the UK's largest Islamic charity, held a Peace conference at Waterlooville Community Centre for people of all faiths to get together and learn from each other.''Picture: Kay Ray/Khayz Dreams Photography

Around 80 to 100 people packed out Waterlooville Community Centre for the evening to enjoy some food, listen to talks from community members and get to know other people in the room.

Guests included police, councillors including mayor Diana Patrick, community leaders, charity workers and people from various faith groups.

Kay Ray, who helped put the event together, said: ‘The main message of the event was community cohesion and integration and how we can support each other and help each other within the community.

‘It’s so important to integrate with the local community and overcome the differences and learn how to respect and communicate your values and understand others' values.’

Part of the aim was to build good relationships between groups and consider what biased opinions people may hold and how to learn from each other to make sure people can work together and get the best out of the community.

This is one of the many ways the Islamic community is working hard to build strong links and relationships with other groups, following earlier this year when mosques across the area welcomed guests for a national open day.