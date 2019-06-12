Isle of Wight Festival 2019: Line up, weather forecast, tickets, ferries, how to get there and more

Have your say

The Isle of Wight Festival is back for another year and the line up for 2019 is sure to get music fans excited.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro are headlining this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday June 13 to Sunday June 16.

Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture: Paul Windsor

Ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival’s start here is everything you need to know.

Line up

The High Flying Birds are headlining the main stage on Friday night, and will be joined by Courteeners and Lily Allen.

There’s a star-studded line up to look forward to on Saturday, with George Ezra headlining after Fatboy Slim and Bastille have taken to the main stage.

Also appearing are Anne-Marie, Rick Astley and KT Tunstall.

Biffy Clyro is headlining the main stage on Sunday, and fans can also enjoy Jess Glynne, Madness and Tom Walker.

READ MORE: Fifty years of pictures at the Isle of Wight Festival

Tickets

There are still weekend and day tickets available for this year’s festival.

Adult weekend tickets cost £175, and there are discounts for students (£160), teenagers (£155) and those who live on the island (£145).

Children aged 12 and under can go in for free.

Day tickets cost £60 for Friday, and £70 each for Saturday and Sunday.

To book tickets go to the event website.

READ MORE: Bastille announce Doom Days album

Weather forecast

It looks like a mixed bag weather-wise for festival-goers this weekend.

For those arriving on Thursday afternoon the Met Office has forecast some light showers with sunny intervals throughout the day.

Friday will have sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15C.

The best weather will arrive in time for the weekend, with maximum temperatures of 16C expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Dates announced for 2019 Isle of Wight Festival

How to get there

Wightlink and Hovertravel will be transporting foot passengers between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight all weekend.

Big Green Coach are the official coach travel company for the festival and will be picking up at various destinations, including Reading and Brighton. Go to the festival website for more details.

Festival site opening times

Electric Ladyland will be the first area open on Thursday, with music fans allowed in from midday.

The main stage opens at 2pm on Friday, and at 11am on Saturday and Sunday. It will close at midnight each day.

Campsite opening times

The campsite opens at 10am on Thursday June 13 and closes at 2pm on Monday June 17.

The car park gates will open at 6am on Thursday.