From left, Flowvers band members Connor Griffiths (20), Matisse Moretti (20), Stanley Powell (20) and Henry Wood (19) at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies

Flowvers, an indie/alternative band, had a childhood dream become reality as they performed at the Isle of Wight this weekend.

The group, which formed in 2016, played on the This Feeling stage and proved immensely popular with the crowd.

Now, hopes are high that this performance could lead to even bigger opportunities in the future.

Bass player Henry Wood, 19, said: ‘To perform at the Isle of Wight is amazing – we’ve never really got onto the festival circuit so this is a dream come true for us.

‘We’ve performed at Victorious a couple of times but this is the first time we’ve done a festival away from Portsmouth, so it means a lot.

‘All of us were so excited to come out and play today.’

Drummer Connor Griffiths, 20, added: ‘This is a really good sort of springboard for us.

‘The Isle of Wight Festival is a massive thing for all of us – we’ve all grown up knowing just how big it is but to actually perform here is unreal.

‘Hopefully this is the start of something really special.’

During the Covid-19 pandemic the group focused on songwriting, and are gearing up to release some more music.

Guitarist Stanley Powell, 20, said: ‘Being back together and performing is great, we love being around one another.

‘We’ve got a new single coming out soon and are looking at a possible EP too.’

Lead singer Matisse Moretti added: ‘We really work well together and want nothing more than to be out on stage.’

The band recently released a new single, Far Away, have become regulars on BBC Introducing in the Solent and passed one million streams on Spotify.

