Isle of Wight Festival: It's muddy - but the sun is shining

Thousands of festival-goers have donned their Wellington boots for a muddy weekend at the Isle of Wight.

But the wet weather didn’t put off Linda Crossley and her oldest friend Karen Spiers from doing their bit for charity while having fun.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 'Picture: Dylan Roberts

Linda, 55, from Fordingbridge, said: ‘We’re from the Mountbatten Hospice and we’re loving it.

‘It’s an amazing charity and the festival has a great family vibe.’

‘Everyone is on great form and the sun is shining - the mud is just part of it,’ adds Karen.

For Southampton-based band Djuno it is there first year performing at the festival.

Festival-goers Picture: Jennifer McCord

Member Courtney Gray said: ‘We love the vibe here and have been to IOW before but this is our first time performing and we are really excited.’

Fellow musician Toby Robinson said: ‘It is a family crowd and everyone is very chill so we are excited to play.

‘It is great that the weather has turned sunny but we actually want it to rain so more people come into the Kashmir Cafe stage to watch us play.’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Courteeners, Hacienda Classical and Jax Jones are among the acts that will entertain crowds this evening but for Andy Colville from Djuno, he can’t wait for Idles and Wildfront.

He added: ‘We know Wildfront from way back so will be great to see them again and we are all excited for Idles because they are sick.’