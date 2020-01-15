It’s best feet forward for hospice as The Rowans does Strictly

THEY put their best feet forward in aid of charity and dance novices are now waiting to hear their fate.

More than 45 individuals and couples learnt the Cha Cha and the Foxtrot as part of their auditions for Rowans Does Strictly.

The auditions 'Picture: Sarah Standing (140120-5169)

The competition will see 15 couples, and two reserve couples, train for 14 weeks before the final competition in May at the Pyramids in Southsea while raising money for the Silver Jubilee Appeal at Rowans Hospice to renovate their centre in Purbrook.

Among the auditionees was former Southampton FC player Ryan Seager and his wife Hannah, from Titchfield.

Hannah, 23, was left devastated when she lost her mum seven years ago and wanted to take part in the dance fundraising event to say thank you for their support.

The beauty therapist said: ‘It was a horrible time but the Rowans Meerkat programme helped when I was younger to deal with the emotions and when I got married a few years ago they helped me with what was a tough time because I didn’t have my mum and it brought up a lot of memories.

Auditions'Picture: Sarah Standing (140120-5165)

‘We also just wanted to do something outside our comfort zone and do something a bit different for a really good cause.’

Beverley Craig from Scarlet Rose School of Dance and David Keal from Keal School of Dance put the group through their paces and the pair will decide the final 15 couples.

Fundraising manager Debbie Pick said: ‘The dance teachers will have the final say but they have said there is a lot of really good potential so I think they are going to find it difficult to whittle it down.’

Fan of Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Smith describes himself as a ‘dad dancer’ and is excited to learn more dance styles.

The couples taking part.'Picture: Sarah Standing (140120-5114)

The 63-year-old from Chichester said: ‘My son-in-law’s brother was in Rowans Hospice so when I saw this on their website I just thought I would give it a go.’

Two of the judges for the competition were also revealed last night as Portsmouth’s own musical theatre and Britain’s Got Talent star Bessie Cursons and Olympic swimmer Katy Sexton