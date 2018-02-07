‘It’s vibrant, up-and-coming’ - New weekly street market to launch in Portsmouth

Have your say

ORGANISERS behind a popular city street market are gearing up to launch a new weekly fixture in Cosham.

Events firm Love Southsea will debut its new Love Cosham street market on Saturday, April 7.

Poised to descend on High Street from 9am until 5pm, the display will feature stalls from scores of local traders – including vendors of offbeat art and sumptuous street food.

Love Southsea owner Lulu Whitmore said she can’t wait to take the ‘party’ to a new spot.

She said: ‘We are really excited to bring our market to Cosham, as I love the area.

‘It’s vibrant, up-and-coming and it attracts lots of footfall – more than we get in Southsea.

‘When we hold our markets, everyone has a fantastic time and the atmosphere really is more like a party.

‘I certainly hope we can replicate that in Cosham and bring even more people to an already bustling location, benefitting lots of local traders at the same time.’

The Love Cosham street market – which will be free to attend – will be held every Saturday.

It is set to run over the next two years, as part of a pilot in partnership with Portsmouth City Council (PCC).

Reflecting on the success of her Love Southsea markets – which have injected a constant footfall of about 11,000 into Palmerston Road over the past five years – Ms Whitmore said: ‘Initially we did not set out to run markets, but the reaction since we have has been brilliant.

‘That’s all down to our fantastic traders, shoppers and the support from PCC.’

When it embarks on Cosham in April, the event will join the area’s established Monday and Friday markets.

Ahead of its introduction, PCC leader and cabinet member for planning, regeneration and economic development, Donna Jones, said: ‘At the council, we are all about shopping locally.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the benefits this new market will have on the Cosham shopping centre.’

n To pitch a trader’s stall at the Love Cosham street market, visit lovesouthsea.co.uk/book-a-pitch.