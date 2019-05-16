Jack-of-all-trades volunteer is named Gosport’s Citizen of the Year

A WOMAN who has been praised for her tireless dedication to helping others in Gosport has been presented with the town’s Citizen of the Year award.

Joy Hammond, 70, helped to organise and run a number activities and groups for others, including coffee mornings, a craft club, Heritage Open Days and more.

A member of Alverstoke Evangelical Church, Joy has been highlighted for her work running a lunch club for the elderly at Seafield Community House in Old Road.

Not only has she been running this for five years, Joy has also been paying for the food out of her own pocket – providing a place of friendship and good grub for many elderly people.

Joy received her award at the mayor-making ceremony on May 15, being thanked by new mayor Cllr Kathleen Jones for her dedication.

Cllr Jones said: ‘For many, this is the only time they meet for friendship and hot foot.

‘Joy is an inspirational lady who wants nothing more than to help those in need.

‘She really does enrich the lives of everyone around her.’

Speaking at the ceremony, Joy said: ‘I don’t feel I deserve the award because there are so many people who do lots of wonderful work in the town.

‘I love the people down at Seafield and feel privileged to help them out.

‘My husband and daughter have supported me so much – but most of all I thank God for giving me the ability to do what I do.’