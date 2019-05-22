Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond was found dead in Portsmouth surrounded by empty boxes of morphine and letters to his family, inquest is told 

EMPTY boxes of morphine and cards to his ex-fiancee and estranged son were found in the room of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond.

Steven George Dymond was found in his room at a flat in Grafton Street, Buckland, by his landlady Michelle Thaxter and her son Sam Kendall on May 9 - around a week after filming the show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show Picture: ITV

The 63-year-old, who was a construction worker in Lee-on-the-Solent, had spoken to the pair about his recent appearance on the Jeremy Kyle show and his bid to 'sort things out' with on-off partner Jane Callaghan after allegations of cheating.

He had moved back to Jane's home in Gosport before filming but asked to move back to Portsmouth after reportedly failing a lie detector test and said he was 'concerned about rumours' about himself.

Michelle and Sam texted Steve and knocked on his door after they were concerned they had not seen him for a few days.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills, who attended the scene, told Portsmouth coroner court about a comment Steve made about 'taking all the morphine on the way home from the show' and that he now felt 'anger' towards Jane.

The court heard Mr Dymond had problems with his knee and was taking morphine.

Empty cardboard boxes of morphine were found his room and letters and cards were found on the cabinet addressed to Jane and Steve's estranged son Carl, with whom he had recently been in contact.

Det Sgt Mills confirmed there were no injuries or anything to suggest a third party.

There are currently no results from the post mortem.

Coroner David Horsley set a provisional date for the inquest to be held in Novemeber.

ITV has since cancelled The Jeremy Kyle Show.