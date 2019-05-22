Have your say

AN inquest is due to open into the death of a guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The ITV programme was axed following the death of Steve Dymond, from Portsmouth, a week after he was filmed for the confrontational talk show.

Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Mr Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Grafton Street, Buckland, on May 9 after reportedly taking a lie-detector test on the daytime programme.

He split from fiancee Jane Callaghan after failing the test.

The inquest is due to start at Portsmouth Coroner's Court.

The show had been a regular fixture on screens since 2005, but it was axed following criticism from MPs and the public.

Presenter Kyle has said he is ‘utterly devastated by the recent events’.

MPs have launched an inquiry into reality TV and watchdog Ofcom has said it will look at the use of lie-detector tests on TV shows.

A spokesman for the Ofcom broadcasting watchdog said Mr Dymond's death was ‘very distressing’.

They added: ‘Although we can only assess content that has been broadcast, we are discussing this programme with ITV as a priority to understand what took place.’

Ms Callaghan told The Sun that Mr Dymond had been ‘quietly struggling’, but praised the show's team for their after-care efforts.