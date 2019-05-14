A NEIGHBOUR of the fiance of a Portsmouth man who reportedly died after filming an episode of Jeremy Kyle has spoken of their ‘shock’.

Machinery operator Steve Dymond, 63, has been named as the guest whose death has rocked the nation by The Sun.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended. Picture: ITV

ITV has pulled the Jeremy Kyle Show indefinitely after Mr Dymond died a week after recording an episode of the daytime TV programme.

Mr Dymond, who reportedly lived in Portsmouth, is said to have appeared on the show with his fiance Jane Callaghan in a bid to convince her that he didn’t cheat on her.

A neighbour of Ms Callaghan's home in Gosport, Hampshire, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘He lived here the last two or three months, they seemed happy, they were always friendly.’

The neighbour added that Mr Dymond had recently bought a second hand car and had been pleased with it.

Another neighbour said: ‘A while ago in the garden, I heard her say 'you have never kissed me like that' so they obviously had problems.

‘They were pleasant people, they never really rowed. It's all been a bit of a shock.’

A court warrant for unpaid fines had been issued for Mr Dymond before his death, the fines related to two offences which date back to 1997.

Ms Callaghan said Mr Dymond had been ‘quietly struggling’, but praised the show's team for their after-care efforts.

She told The Sun: ‘They were brilliant. They were there when he needed help. They were really persistent in offering him help.’

Ms Callaghan said that just before they went on the show, Mr Dymond had convinced her he had not cheated.

She told The Sun the pair split up after the show, reportedly filmed on May 2, and last saw him four days later before Mr Dymond was found dead last week.

She added: ‘I can't see Steve taking his life without explaining it to me first. But he always said he would never love someone else.’

ITV said staff at the broadcaster and the show's production team were ‘shocked and saddened’ at the death and the episode will be reviewed.

Monday morning's episode of the Jeremy Kyle Show did not air and ITV has now wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub, and episodes will not air on ITV2.

A celebrity edition of the show starring former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney and ex-EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook was due to air on Tuesday, but will be rescheduled, according to both stars.

The broadcaster said the episode featuring the participant who died will be submitted for a review due to the ‘seriousness of this event’.

Filming and broadcasting of the programme was suspended while the review is being conducted.

An Ofcom spokesman said: ‘This is clearly a very distressing case. Although we can only assess content that has been broadcast, we are discussing this programme with ITV as a priority to understand what took place.’