THE Jeremy Kyle Show has been pulled off the air after a guest died following filming of an episode.

ITV will suspended the recording and broadcasting of the popular daytime programme with ‘immediate effect’.

Sky News reports that a spokesperson for the broadcaster said: ‘Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

‘ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

READ MORE: Schoolboy, 9, who went missing from his home has been found in Sussex

‘Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.’

Dickson’s Real Deal has aired instead of the Jeremy Kyle Show this morning.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Gosport pub step closer to getting community defibrillator after fundraising fun day

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.