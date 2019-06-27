Jess Glynne speaks out about Isle of Wight festival as she axes more shows

JESS Glynne has apologised to fans after cancelling more concerts just over a week after pulling out of Isle of Wight festival at the last minute.

Fans were left disappointed when the pop-star cancelled her appearance at the festival on June 16, which came after she partied until the early hours of the morning with the Spice Girls following their final concert at Wembley.

Jess Glynne has cancelled even more concerts. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

The singer-songwriter has said that cancelling even more shows was a difficult decision.

Jess Glynne has now said that her medical issues were present prior to her partying with the Spice Girls before Isle of Wight Festival.

She said in a statement: ‘It absolutely kills me to say this - especially given what has happened in the past few weeks - but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14 and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that.

‘I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the Isle Of Wight festival but the reason I knew I just wasn't going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to me by my doctor, Dr Zeitels.’

She said that it is ‘true that that I went out and celebrated the end of the Spice tour’.

‘That was a massive high for me and I wanted to mark it with the women who'd become friends and mentors to me,’ she added.

‘But I had also been suffering on and off for weeks with anxiety about my voice. It wasn't right. I wasn't sounding my best and I felt there was something wrong.

‘Two days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon who told me my vocal chord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break.’

Glynne said she was told she was ‘completely overdoing everything’ and that she needs to focus on healing her voice, otherwise her career could come to an end.