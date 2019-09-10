John Barrowman to play in Portsmouth in December as part of Fabulous Christmas tour

ENTERTAINER John Barrowman is set to visit the city on his Christmas tour.

He confirmed today he will appear at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, December 9 on his nine-date ‘Fabulous Christmas’ run.

The shows follow his sell-out summer tour, which celebrated his three decades on stage and screen and coincide with his album of the same name.

Speaking about the tour, John said: ‘I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time.

‘It’s been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks.

‘I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I’ve put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most fabulous time of the year.

‘I cannot wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour.’

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 20 from cuffeandtaylor.com