POMPEY fans lined the streets to pay their respects to John Jenkins as he made one final visit to Fratton Park.

The D-Day veteran died at the age of 100 last month and his funeral procession made its way through Portsmouth today.

The hearse containing at Fratton Park today 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It included a stop at the D-Day Museum in Southsea before the hearse headed to Fratton Park for Mr Jenkins to make one final trip to his beloved football ground.

Well-known Portsmouth supporter John Westwood joined the gathered crowd who had come to pay their respect to Mr Jenkins.

He said: 'John Jenkins epitomises everything about the club. He is working class, he came from the streets, he defended our country. He showed loyalty and he worked hard. He spoke to the leaders of the world and came across as a very articulate man.'

John Westwood went to Fratton Park to pay his respects to John Jenkins

Mr Westwood also paid tribute to the D-Day veteran's war efforts.

He said: 'Our generation owe so much to his generation. It's a passing of an era.'

Both men are known throughout the city for their love of Portsmouth Football Club, where they spent much time together.

Mr Westwood added: 'I had the pleasure of meeting him. I could have chatted with him for ages. He was a lovely man, he gave something for everyone in the city to look up to and aspire to be - if people in Portsmouth could be half the man he was. It was an honour to know him and he was the head of the family.'

