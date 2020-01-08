John Jenkins funeral: Emotional send-off was a perfect goodbye to one of Portsmouth's biggest heroes

IT WAS a chance to say a final goodbye to a true Portsmouth hero.

And dozens of people did, as they united to attend the funeral of D-Day veteran John Jenkins MBE today.

Visitors and veterans watch while John Jenkins body is carried into Portchester crematorium. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The touching service packed out Portchester Crematorium and came weeks after the 100-year-old’s death on December 17.

Mr Jenkins, of Eastern Road, had celebrated his landmark birthday with loved ones just weeks before at his beloved Fratton Park.

Familiar faces from the home of Portsmouth FC were nestled among the pews, including CEO Mark Catlin and former players Ray Crawford, Alan Knight and Barry Cook.

All knew John as a boardroom steward at the ground – and not least a Blues fan for some 91 seasons – while many considered him a true friend.

Visitors at Portchester crematorium for John Jenkins' funeral. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Janice Cubis, who led the service, paid regular reference to the two things John adored the most throughout his life. The beautiful game was one.

‘Many things changed in John’s life, but two things stayed the same,' she said.

‘These were his love for his family and for football.’

John Jenkins' funeral procession reaches Portchester Crematorium. Picture: Roger Arbon/Solent News & Photo Agency

She added: ‘John loved football and football loved him.’

The statement could be no truer as figures from Pompey’s past and present watched on attentively.

Ms Cubis heralded the exploits of an ‘interesting and intelligent’ family man, who would have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the day’s turnout and the sheer numbers of city residents he inspired.

Mr Jenkins' incredible CV was unpicked and admired, beginning with his role as a bellboy for cruise line Cunard at the age of 14, in 1933.

Just six years later he joined the army – having failed to get into the Royal Navy because of his ‘poor eyesight’ – and his hero’s story began.

Loved ones were reminded of his service in the Royal Hampshire regiment, before a move to the Pioneer Corps for the Second World War.

The roles saw him, in part, shuttling ammunition from the beaches to the front line during the assault on Normandy.

While he was often modest in recalling that D-Day heroism, the service heard his thoughts were darker as he went about the daunting task.

Ms Cubis said: ‘John set off thinking this was likely to be the last time he would see his family.’

As the story goes, it was not – and he went on to enjoy 74 years of marriage with Peggy, whom he fell in love with ‘at first sight' from the window of a greengrocer.

After the war Mr Jenkins joined the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Territorial Army, earning an MBE for his role as a company sergeant in 1969.

Of his family’s pride at his achievements, Ms Cubis said: ‘It is not every little girl who can write in their school diary notes, like his granddaughter Fiona did: “today ‘dandad’ is going to see the Queen and get a medal.”’

Tear-jerking and laugh-inducing tributes that followed were intertwined by hymns, a beautiful rendition of Beau Soir sung by Mr Jenkins' great-granddaughter, Louisa, and a family reading.

After a slideshow of pictures from his life, the hero’s committal was serenaded by The Last Post, as a Royal Hampshire regiment standard bearer stood beside his coffin.

‘John was a momentous figure not merely cherished by those in the world of football but in Portsmouth,’ Ms Cubis told mourners.

‘[His] commitment to serving the country and Portsmouth will live on.

‘A fascinating page of history has been closed.’