John Jenkins funeral: Wellwishers gathered at D-Day Story pay their respects

More than 100 people turned up at Southsea’s D-Day Story museum to pay their respects to Second World War hero John Jenkins.

Crowds clapped as the hearse stopped outside the heritage site in Clarence Esplanade.

From left, Tony Broome, 57, of Cowplain, Trevor Ridler, 47, of Clanfield and John Broome, 62, of Fareham. 'Picture: Tom Cotterill

Pompey fan Trevor Ridler was waiting outside the D-Day Story museum to pay his respects.

The 47-year-old, of Clanfield, said John was a legend at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘This will leave a big hole at Pompey. Guys like John don’t come round very often. I’m getting emotional just talking about it.

‘He was a one-off sort of guy. I saw him at Fratton Park every now and then. He was hugely respected. He was just iconic. Everyone knew him.’

Tony Broome, 57, travelled from Cowplain to pay his respects. He said: ‘I just wanted to come and say goodbye. I never met the man and I didn’t know him. But I knew I just had to come down and pay my respects for all he did during the war.’

John Broome, 62, of Fareham, added: ‘John was the star of the D-Day 75 event - he is the man everyone remembers. He is a massive character in Portsmouth.’

Veteran Ray Lovett was among the crowd gathered outside the D-Day Story and saluted Mr Jenkins’ hearse as it passed. The 73-year-old, of Portsmouth - who served in the Royal Hampshire Regiment and fought in Borneo in 1966 - said: ‘I didn’t know John but I would have loved to. I am here now in respect of what he did for this country. There is a brotherhood with veterans. We always support each other. That’s something that never dies.’

Ray Lovett, 73, of Portsmouth'Picture: Tom Cotterill

Andrew Whitmarsh, curator at the D-Day Story, joined crowds and staff from the museum to say a final farewell to Mr Jenkins. He said: ‘John was a big character. Over the years he will have talked to thousands of people that came to our museum. He was a great ambassador to the public, he was approachable and put people at ease.’

Mr Whitmarsh added he was blown away by the response from the public.

‘It was really moving to see so many people here. I can think back to June 5 last year, during the D-Day 75 commemorations, when John stepped out on that stage and received that massive round of applause - it was an amazing moment,’ he said.

‘The reaction today just goes to show what people thought of him, of his life and how much of an impact he made.’